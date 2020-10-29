Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Launched in India: Price, Availability And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition was hitting the rumor mills quite often recently. One of the recent reports suggested that the smartphone could be launched sometime soon. However, it went official on Wednesday in the country with identical specifications as the MediaTek variant except for the difference in the processor.

The MediaTek processor powered Realme C15 was launched in India alongside the Realme C12 back in August this year. It uses the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The latest Qualcomm Edition of the device makes use of a Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Price

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition arrives in two storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. the smartphone has been launched in Power Silver and Power Blue color options. Notably, the Qualcomm Edition is relatively Rs. 500 more than the MediaTek variant's current pricing and can be purchased from October 29 at 12 PM via Flipkart, Realme.com and select offline stores.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Specifications

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition bestows a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7% and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone runs Android 10 topped with Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Under its hood, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC teamed up with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The connectivity aspects of the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro USB port, and more. It has ample sensor features, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery sith support for 18W fast-charging.

For imaging, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition uses a quad-camera set-up at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with fl2.2/ lens, a 2MP tertiary monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2MP sensor with a similar aperture making it a retro lens. At the front, the newly launched Realme offering comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor that is fitted within the notch.

Best Mobiles in India