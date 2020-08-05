ENGLISH

    Realme C15 Spotted On Official Indian Site; Launch Imminent

    By
    |

    Realme is on a launching spree of smartphones and other accessories. Some of the latest smartphones include the Realme V5, Realme C11, and more. Adding to the C series is the Realme C15, which was spotted on the Realme India support page, indicating an imminent launch.

    Realme C15 Spotted On Official Indian Site

     

    Realme C15 Listing

    The Realme India support page has an updated listing that includes the new Realme C15. The listing generally appears ahead of the launch in the country, including accessories. The Realme 10,000 mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank was also spotted similarly. However, the listing doesn't reveal when the Realme C15 will launch in India, but it's speculated to be anytime this month.

    Realme C15 Specifications

    This isn't the first time we're hearing about the new phone as it's already passed through a couple of certifications and other sites. Moreover, the Realme C15 launched in Indonesia a few days and comes as a successor to the Realme C11. Yet, both smartphones draw power from the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

    The Indonesian variant of the Realm C15 shipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Indian version could launch with different RAM and storage options. Other details include a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the quad-camera module.

    Speaking of the cameras, the Realme C15 includes a 13MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.25 aperture, a retro, and a black and white sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Realme has included an 8MP sensor in the 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel. The smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

    Realme C15 Launch In India

    As noted, the Realme C15 listing doesn't give away the exact launch date, but it's around the corner. Realme has been steadily widening its smartphone offerings in India, and we've already seen many devices like the Realme Narzo 10 series, Realme X3 series, and more. As the anti-Chinese sentiments continue to rise, it remains to see how the Realme C15 will run in the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
