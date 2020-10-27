Realme C17 Likely To Launch Soon In India: Specifications, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme C17 is tipped to launch in India soon. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the launch will take place in late November or early December, provided there are no last moment changes. However, he did not reveal the exact launch date. The Realme C17 was originally launched in September in Bangladesh for BDT 15,990 which translates to Rs. 13,800. So, we can expect the India price of the phone will almost be similar.

Realme C17 Features

As we already know the features of the phone and the handset is believed to arrive in the country with the same specifications as the Bangladesh variant. Starting with the front, the handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is also a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera.

Running Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the smartphone powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. A 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the handset with 18W fast charging technology. For optics, the phone offers a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and two 2MP sensors.

Upfront, it features an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. The handset is selling in Bangladesh in Lake Green and Navy Blue color options and it is offered in a single storage variant. It remains to be seen whether the phone will get another storage variant in India.

On the connectivity front, the handset gets LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Realme C17 measures 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm dimensions and weighs 188 grams.

At this price point, the Realme C17 will compete against the recently launched Oppo A33 which is selling in the country at Rs. 11,990. Comparing the features, both phones offer a 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, the same Snapdragon 460 chipset. However, in terms of camera, the Oppo A33 has a dual-rear lens, while you get a quad-rear camera setup on the Realme C17.

Best Mobiles in India