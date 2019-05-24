Realme C2 flash sale in India at 12PM: Price and launch offers News oi-Karan Sharma Realme C2 up for sale today in India at 12 PM. Here is the launch offers and discounts which you don't want to miss.

On April 22 Realme launched its C2 smartphone in India and today the company is gearing up to make the phone up for grabs. According to Realme, the sale will kick off at 12 PM IST via the company's official website and e-commerce giant Flipkart. In this sale, the company has included both the Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour variants. So if you are planning to buy one then you must consider the above offers before grabbing the smartphone.

Realme C2 price and offer

The Realme C2 is listed on it's official site and Flipkart for Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The 3GB RAM +32GB models is up for sale at Rs 7,999.

Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI option on the smartphone starting at Rs 1,000 per month if you don't want to pay the entire amount in one shot. In addition to that Axis Bank Buzz, credit card holders will receive a discount of five per cent on their purchase which is up to Rs 200. Moreover, if you opt for EMI option from ICICI Bank cards then you will receive a 5 per cent discount on your purchase.

Buyers on Realme e-store will receive a cashback of 10 per cent but do note that the transaction has to be done via MobiKwik to receive the cash back.

Realme C2 specifications

Just to recall the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, clubbed with the above-mentioned RAM and Storage options.

On the optical front, the Realme C2 offers a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel+ 2-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh and runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top.