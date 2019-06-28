Realme C2 Sale: Waterdrop Notch, Dual Cameras And Beefy Battery Starting At Rs. 5,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme, the Chinese brand has launched some good budget smartphones since its arrival in the market. The company started its innings with the Realme 1 last year and has introduced some other popular budget devices such as the Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 3 Pro, and others.

The company has also announced the Realme C2 earlier this year which is another budget device. The budget smartphone has been launched with a starting price of Rs. 5,999 and has been made available via various flash sales online. Today, it is going up for sale again in India. Let's have a look at the details.

Realme C2 Flash Sale And Price Details:

The Realme C2 will be available for sale on Flipkart.com starting 12:00 PM. If you are interested in buying the device then you can also visit the company's online web store, i.e, Realme.com. The smartphone can be purchased in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue color options.

The device has been launched in three different configurations. The 2GB+16GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 5,999 and the 2GB+32GB variant carries a price label of Rs 6,999. The top model which packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 7,999 from the above-mentioned platforms.

The offers during the flash sale include a five percent discount for the consumers buying the smartphone using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The company is also giving 15 percent cash back to all the users buying the device online. Users can also avail no-cost EMI options. Notably, the device can also be purchased via offline retail stores in India.

Why Should You Buy The Realme C2 smartphone?

At sub Rs 6,000 price range, the device offers some decent set of hardware. The Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution and a waterdrop notch on top. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset accompanied by Power GE8320 GPU powers the smartphone.

The company has used the latest Android Pie OS on the device topped with Color OS 6.0 skin. The same firmware is used on the high-end Realme smartphones. The budget device offers a capable AI-backed dual-camera setup. The camera module consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

The dewdrop notch packs a 5MP selfie snapper which is also AI-backed. For a budget price, you also get a fingerprint reader mounted at the rear of the device. To keep everything in check, the device packs a beefy 4,000mAh battery.

The primary competitors of the device are the Xiaomi Redmi 7 and the Galaxy M10. Both of these smartphones offer similar hardware and are retailing in the same price bracket. You can also check them out before making the final purchase.

