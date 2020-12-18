Alleged Realme C20 Gets NBTC Certification: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Realme, which is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands won't rest on its laurels. Well, we say so as the company is rumored to be working on yet another smartphone, which has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification database revealing its moniker.

Upcoming Realme Smartphone Certified

As per the NBTC certification listing, a new Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX3061 has been certified. While the listing does not shed light on the other key details of the device, it is believed to be an entry-level offering. Another Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063, which is alleged to be the Realme C20 has regularly appeared on India's BIS and US FCC certification sites with a 5000mAh battery.

This makes us believe that the listing on the NBTC certification database could be the Realme C20. While the other details of this upcoming Realme smartphone remain unknown for now, a report by MySmartPrice linked both these devices and claims that these belong to the same lineup. Notably, both the upcoming models have been certified by BIS certification database, notes a tweet by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma.

What To Expect?

From the FCC listing of the smartphone with the model number RMX3063 was spotted at the FCC database. Going by the sketch revealed by the listing, the smartphone could sport a triple-camera setup housed within a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the rear panel. The other aspects that have been revealed include a 5000mAh battery, which could have a real capacity of 4880mAh and connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and WiFi.

While we do not have any word from the company regarding the launch date of the alleged Realme C20, it is believed that the same might happen sometime soon. This follows the teasers from the company for the launch of the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro in the country in the coming days.

