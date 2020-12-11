Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like after launching smartphones, smart TVs, a smartwatch and a few other products, Realme is all set to bring two more smartwatches for its fans in India. We say so as the company has officially teased the launch of the Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S in the country.

Both Realme India and the company's India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth have confirmed the launch of the Realme Watch S Pro soon in India. This smartwatch is also intended to be launched in the country alongside the Realme Watch S. Notably, the smartwatch is yet to see the light of the day in the global markets and the launch event will be live-streamed.

Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro India Launch Teased

In addition to giving away a clue that the Realme smartwatches will be launched soon in the country, Madhav Sheth also shared a photo of the Realme Watch S Pro featuring a purple dial. Besides this, the company CEO also shared a picture with the various design prototypes that are considered for the smartwatch.

Furthermore, a tweet by the company CEO gives a hint that the Realme Watch S Pro will be the first premium, high-end smartwatch from the brand. As mentioned above, another tweet shows the smartwatch with a bunch of designs. However, neither the company nor its India CEO revealed when exactly we can expect these smartwatches to be launched.

Realme Watch S Pro Details

The Realme Watch S Pro was unveiled back in September this year at the IFA 2020 trade show. It was claimed that the device will go on sale later the year. The Realme Watch S Pro featured an AMOLED display and a round dial. As per an FCC listing, the Realme smartwatch could arrive with a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display and the ability to measure step counts, calories burnt, distance walked, and more.

