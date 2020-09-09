Realme Watch S Pro Appears At FCC Listing; Key Specifications Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been expanding its product portfolio to include a diverse range of products. We recently saw the company unveil the new Realme Smart TV, Realme Buds Pro, and even the Realme Watch S Pro at the IFA 2020. Interestingly, the Realme Watch S Pro has surfaced via the FCC listing, giving away a few details about the smartwatch.

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications Revealed

Going by the details, the Realme Watch S Pro is the final stage of development, hinting it could launch globally pretty soon. Besides, the FCC listing has also revealed the design of the new smartwatch. The documents note that the new Realme smartwatch will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 X 454 pixels resolution.

Other specifications include a 420 mAh battery and packs the usual connectivity options like built-in GPS, and GLONASS. It also has Bluetooth Low Energy to pair with smartphones. Sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, touch sensor, and geomagnetic are embedded in the smartwatch.

Going into the features, the Realme Watch S Pro sports some of the usual activity trackers including distance, sleep, steps, calories, heart rate - including dynamic heart rate monitoring, and so on. It can auto-detect and track activities like walking/running. Another added feature is the ability to control music, the camera app, and so on. The smartwatch also features Find Your Phone and presents notifications for calls and messages.

Realme Watch S Pro Launch

As revealed at the IFA 2020, the Realme Watch S Pro is hinted to be a high-end model, launching later this year. The AMOLED display is surely going to be a highlight and features like music and camera controls will further enhance the selling points.

It's also reported that the smartwatch will ship with a unique charger, though there's no further information about it. The first-gen Realme Watch shipped for Rs. 3,999. With enhanced features, we can expect the upcoming Realme Watch S Pro to be slightly more expensive.

