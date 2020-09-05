Realme At IFA 2020: Narzo 20 Series, 55-Inch Smart TV, Buds Air Pro And More Showcased News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme, which is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands has expanded into many product categories. Already, the company has expanded into the smart devices market segment. At the IFA 2020 trade show, Realme announced a slew of upcoming products across categories. While the company has showcased a slew of products, only a few details were known and the rest will be revealed later.

Realme Narzo 20 Series

At the IFA 2020, the Realme Narzo 20 series has been announced with a major focus on powerful performance. As of now, there is no word regarding the specifications and exact names of the devices in this series. However, we can expect the Realme Narzo 20 series to include the sequels the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A that were unveiled back in May this year.

Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro

Realme Buds Air Pro is a pair of TWS earbuds and arrives with a design that is similar to that of the Apple AirPods Pro in terms of design and specifications. It was spotted earlier via leaked screenshots shared by the company's CEO via Twitter. Also, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro was also showcased at the event but the earphones will not be a pair of TWS earphones and will be released prior to the Realme Buds Air Pro.

Realme 55-Inch Smart TV

At the IFA 2020, Realme has launched a 55-inch smart TV. Notably, this is not the first time that we are hearing about this new smart TV from Realme. Back in June, the company's CEO stated that they will launch the flagship 55-inch smart TV sometime soon. For now, the company sells only the Realme 32-inch and 43-inch models.

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro featuring an AMOLED circular dial and run the company's proprietary Realme OS. This smartwatch is all set to be released sometime later this year. We have seen a promotional video showed a glimpse of the smartwatch including its round dial as compared to the Realme Watch's squircle dial. The Realme CMO Francis confirmed the existence of the device and it is hinted to be a high-end model.

Apart from the devices mentioned above, Realme is also in plans to launch the Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Smart Bulb, and a slew of other smart AIoT products. We are yet to get more details regarding the India launch of these devices.

