Realme RMX3092 Receives BIS Certification; Rumored To Be Realme X60 Pro

Realme is expected to launch the flagship X60 series soon. A smartphone with model number RMX3092 was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The device has recently received BIS certification, suggesting an imminent India launch. It is also rumored to be the Realme X60 Pro. Further, the report hints at 65W fast charging.

Realme RMX3092 (expected to be the Realme X60 Pro) with 65W fast charging, has now been listed on the Indian BIS certification website.#Realme #RealmeX60 #RealmeX60Pro pic.twitter.com/WGFMKmL31M — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 15, 2020

Additionally, the same model number phone was also recently spotted on the 3C certification website, which revealed that the phone will support the 5G connectivity. However, the key features of the devices are still a mystery. We can expect the flagship-grade feature like its predecessor Realme X50 Pro that was launched in India in February. So, the launch of the upcoming flagship phone might happen in early 2021.

To recall, the X50 Pro 5G comes with 65W fast charging and backed up by a 4,200 mAh battery. The next-gen might pack a bigger battery unit. Further, the X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a pill-shaped cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera. Other features of the phone include the Snapdragon 865 chipset, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, 32MP dual-selfie cameras, and more.

Moreover, Realme officially confirmed that the company's upcoming flagship phone namely the Realme Race to run the all-new Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Realme X60 Pro will pack the newly announced chipset or another one. The Realme Race is also expected to be launched in early 2021.

All in all, Realme seems to be launching a slew of devices in the next year. Among these, the Realme X7 series will be the first to bring the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets in the country.

