Here’s How Much Realme C21Y Could Cost News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The ongoing chip shortage has left a major impact on a lot of industries including the smartphone sector. Many smartphone announcements have been postponed while some stand canceled due to the same. On the other hand, smartphones that have already been launched received a price hike.

Despite these challenges, one of the brands that is focusing on launching new smartphones and increasing the cost of existing devices is Realme. Now, Realme is gearing up to hike the cost of the Realme C21Y. This latest market entrant is an entry-level offering. Let's take a look at the pricing of this smartphone.

Realme C21Y Price Hike

As a report by 91Mobiles citing the tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme could soon increase the price of the Realme C21Y. It has been tipped that the price hike will be effective from this week.

Going by the same, the base variant of the Realme C21Y with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space priced at Rs. 8.999 will get a hike of Rs. 1,000, thereby taking its final price to Rs. 9,999. On the other hand, the Realme C21Y high-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, which was priced at Rs. 9,999 earlier will also get the same price hike and it will cost Rs. 10,999.

Realme C21Y specifications

To recap on specifications, the Realme C21Y bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the newly launched Realme smartphone makes use of an octa-core 12nm processor teamed up with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

For imaging, the Realme C21Y flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP B&W lens and another 2MP macro lens. It embeds a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. A 5000mAh battery.

Given that Realme C21Y is an entry-level, we can expect it to be successful despite its recent price hike.

Best Mobiles in India