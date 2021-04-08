Just In
Realme C25, Realme C20, Realme C21 Budget Smartphones Launching Today In India
Realme is gearing up to expand its smartphone offering with three new budget devices. The Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20 will debut today (April 8) in India via a Livestream event. Like always, Realme has teased the upcoming smartphones, giving us an idea of what to expect, including its specs and design.
Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 Launch Details
The three new Realme smartphones will launch today, April 8 at 12:30 PM via an online launch event. The Realme C25, Realme C21, and the Realme C20 will be available on the official Realme India website and Flipkart once it goes official today. The launch event can be watched live on the company's YouTube channel and social media platforms, including Twitter. You can also click on the below link to watch the event live.
Realme C20, Realme C21 Features Tipped
The Realme C20 and the Realme C21 are among the top highlights of today's launch. However, there's not much information about the two devices. Both Realme C20 and the Realme C21 are expected to include a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphones are tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC but will be confirmed later today.
Other details include a triple-camera setup, most likely with a similar 13MP primary sensor on the Realme C20 and the Realme C21. An HD+ display has also been rumored. The Realme C20 is expected to launch in Cool Blue and Cool Grey color options; while the Realme C21 will debut with Cross Blue and Cross Black color choices.
Realme C25 Expected Features
Realme has been emphasizing the Realme C25 for its power-packed features. The Realme C25 is tipped to include a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone has also been teased with the MediaTek Helio G70 processor with several gaming features.
Also, the Realme C25 has been spotted on Flipkart with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with an 18W Type-C fast charging support bundled with the box. The Realme C25 design reveals a triple-camera setup, which will most likely include a 13MP primary sensor. The device is expected in two color options of Watery Grey and Watery Blue.
