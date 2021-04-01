Realme C20, C21, C25 India Launch Pegged For April: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the mid-range Realme X7 and the Narzo 30 series, Realme is gearing up to expand its budget smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of three new 'C' series smartphones. The company is said to launch the Realme C20, C21, and the C25 in the country next month. These devices have been introduced in the international market already with features like an HD+ display, Android 11 OS, and more.

Realme C20, C21, C25 Expected India Launch

The upcoming smartphones in the Realme C series are said to debut next month in India. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme will be introducing the Realme C20, C21, and the C25 in early April 2021. The tipster has not revealed the specific launch date. The brand will likely unveil all three variants on the same date.

The company is unlikely to make any changes to the hardware of any variant. Since these handsets have made their debut outside India, their features are already known. All the variants pack the same display panel and have similarities in other hardware aspects as well.

The Realme C20, C21, and the C25 flaunt a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel on all variants sports a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Speaking of the processors, the Realme C20 and the Realme C21 are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G35 processor accompanied by IMG PowerVR GE83220 GPU. The Realme C20 has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage capacity.

The Realme C21 will ship with upgraded 3GB RAM, but have the same 32GB storage capacity as the Realme C20. The Realme C25 has a slightly powerful processor compared to the remaining two models. It is packed with the MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is paired up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. All the models have external microSD card support.

While the Realme C20 and the Realme C21 are pre-loaded with Android 10-based Realme UI, the Realme C25 will ship with the new Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0. The Realme C20 has a single rear camera, whereas, the Realme C21 and the Realme C25 have a triple-lens camera module.

The Realme C20 has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The Realme C21 features a 13MP primary rear camera with a set of 2MP sensors. On the other hand, the Realme C25 packs a 48MP primary camera with a pair of 2MP sensors.

