Realme C3 With 12MP Triple-Rear Camera Goes Official: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently expanded its 'C' series with the launch of Realme C3 in India. The handset was launched with a dual-camera module under Rs. 10,000 segment. Now, the company has introduced the device with an upgraded camera setup in Thailand. The international variant packs a similar set of hardware as the Indian model with only minimal changes.

The Realme C3 Thailand variant's primary highlight is the triple-rear cameras which pack 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Accompanying the primary sensor is a 2MP macro sensor and another 2MP depth lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear cameras are equipped with AI and offer AI HDR and AI beauty modes.

The device flaunts a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The notch accommodates 5MP selfie snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. At its core, there is a MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is paired up with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is the same processor with which the handset is launched in India.

In the software department, the device uses the Android 10 OS ad offers an in-house Realme UI out-of-the-box. An additional feature offered by the Realme C3 in Thailand is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a microUSB port and a 3.5mm audio jack connectivity options. The handset draws its fuel from a 5,000 mah battery unit.

As for the pricing, the Realme C3 has debuted with THB 3,999 price tag which is somewhere around Rs. 9,129 in India. It is launched in two color options - Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colors. It is unknown if Realme will introduce the upgraded C3 in India or not. But, we will keep you posted on the same.

