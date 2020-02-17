Realme C3 With Triple Cameras Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Database

Going by the certification listing, it looks like there will be some notable differences between the Realme C3 in India and Indonesia. As of now, there is clarity regarding why there will be a difference in the specifications of the budget smartphone and we can expect clarity at the launch slated for February 19.

Realme C3 With Triple Rear Cameras

As per the certification database, the Realme C3 carrying the model number RMX2020 will arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. This smartphone is believed to get the power from a MediaTek MT6769 SoC. And, like the Indian variant of the Realme C3, this relatively upgraded model is believed to make use of a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Talking the key difference, the Realme C3 spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database is said to flaunt a triple-camera system featuring a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. At the front, it is believed to make use of a 5MP selfie camera. While the Indian variant of the device runs Android 10 topped with Realme UI, the certification database shows ColorOS 7.

Realme C3 Specifications

Talking about the Indian variant of Realme C3, the device arrives with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

For imaging, the Realme C3 comes with dual rear cameras in India comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The battery details remain the same as spotted in the certification database for the Indonesian variant.

What’s The Difference?

Well, the launch of this smartphone in Indonesia is slated for February 19. Given that we are just two days ahead of the launch, we can get further details in the days to come. However, talking about the difference between these two variants of the Realme C3, it looks like the smartphone will arrive with a FHD+ display and improved camera in the Indonesian market. Also, it might miss out on the newly launched Realme UI.