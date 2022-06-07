Realme C30 Renders Reveal Rear Design; India Launch Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming Realme C series smartphone - the Realme C30. Recent reports have revealed the key specifications of the device, which will be positioned as an entry-level offering. Now, a fresh leak has shared the entire design of the upcoming smartphone, showcasing its unique rear panel.

The latest leak has come from Compare Dial alongside collaboration with a well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. The four official renders that have been leaked by the duo showcase the rear design of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme C30 Design

At the front, the Realme C30 is seen to feature a waterdrop notch alongside a relatively thicker chin. It features a boxy design and appears to house the power key and the volume rocker at the right spine. The usual arrangement of a charging port, a speaker grille, a microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom. What's disappointing is that the device features a micro USB port while most budget smartphones come with a Type-C port.

Moving on to the rear panel, the Realme C30 sports a unique vertical grid design. The top left corner of the smartphone houses a single camera sensor accompanied by an LED flash unit. It misses out on auxiliary sensors of any sort, be it depth or macro sensors. The renders that have been leaked hint that the Realme smartphone could be launched in green and blue color options that could be marketed as Bamboo Green and Lake Blue. There are speculations of another color option - Denim Black.

Realme C30 Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the Realme C30, there is no official confirmation on any of them but the rumors point out that it could arrive with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ 1080p resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone houses an Unisoc chipset but the exact chipset remains unknown.

On the imaging front, the Realme device in question is likely to be equipped with a 5MP selfie camera and a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear. A 5000mAh battery fuels the smartphone from within sans any fancy fast charging technology as it is a budget device. Also, it is tipped that the Realme C30 could boot on Android Go OS alongside Realme UI.

Realme C30 India Launch Imminent

Word is that the Realme C30 could be launched in India in two storage configurations. The entry-level variant is likely to arrive with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. On the other hand, the high-end variant could be launched with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. We can expect it to sport a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage support.

It is also hinted that the Realme C30 could have a form factor that is not too thin and light for its pricing. It is likely to measure 8.48 mm in thickness and weigh around 181 grams. There are possibilities that the Realme smartphone could be launched in India sometime this month. However, there is no official word regarding the smartphone, its specifications and launch timeline by the company.

