Realme C30 Budget Phone Tipped To Launch Next Month In India; What To Expect?

Realme recently unveiled the Narzo 50 5G series in India. Now, the brand is expected to launch a new C-series smartphone dubbed the Realme C30 in the country. The latest development has brought a launch timeline and a few more details about the upcoming Realme C30. Let's dive into details.

Realme C30 India Launch Next Month

MySmartPrice reports that the upcoming Realme C-series device will be announced in June in India. However, the publication has not mentioned the exact launch date. Apart from this, the Realme C30 is expected to come with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options. The device is also said to be available in three color options namely - Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green.

Realme C30 Expected Features

As of now, the key specs of the Realme C30 are still under wraps. However, Realme usually brings budget-centric devices under its C-series. Also, considering the storage configurations, we can safely assume it will be an affordable device that might come under Rs. 10,000 segment.

Given that, we expect the device will come with an IPS LCD screen and HD+ resolution. It will run an entry-level chipset and a dedicated microSD slot. If the handset will launch next month, more features are expected to surface soon.

Furthermore, the upcoming Realme C30 will join the Realme C31 which was launched in March. The device comes with a starting price of Rs. 8,999, while the high-end 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 9,999. In terms of features, it has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%. The device is equipped with the Unisoc T612 processor.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear housing a 13MP primary camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and 4x digital zoom, a 2MP secondary macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4, and a monochrome. Other aspects include a 5MP selfie camera sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

