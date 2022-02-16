Realme C31 RAM, Storage, Color Details Leaked; New Budget Phone Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has several launches lined up for the Indian and the global market, which includes premium phones as well as budget and affordable ones. One such smartphone tipped is the Realme C31. To note, the Realme C series has been popular for its affordability and its attractive features. The latest leak talks about the color variants of the upcoming Realme C31.

Realme C31 Storage, Color Variants Revealed

The Realme C31 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. In the latest leak, popular tipster Mukul Sharma tweets about the storage and color variants for the upcoming Realme smartphone. According to the tweet, the upcoming Realme C31 will arrive in two models of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The storage models of the Realme C31 indicate it is an affordable smartphone as 3GB and 4GB RAM is often seen in this segment. Moreover, the basic 32GB default storage further indicates the new Realme C31 will be a budget smartphone. The tipster also talks about the colors on the Realme C31, which are said to be Light Silver and Dark Green options.

[Exclusive] Realme C31: Dark Green, Light Silver

3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB for India. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 15, 2022

Realme C31 Launch: What To Expect?

The alleged Realme C31 has appeared on multiple certification websites, giving us an idea of what to expect. For one, the upcoming Realme C31 is said to arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 10W charging support. The FCC certification reveals Android 11 OS and Bluetooth 5.0 support on the upcoming Realme C31.

That said, the Indian market will be getting several new Realme smartphones. Here, we can also expect the Realme C35, which has already debuted in Thailand. Details of the Realme C35 are available, which flaunts a 6.6-inch IPC LCS with an FHD+ resolution. It also packs a 50MP triple camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

From the looks of it, the upcoming Realme C31 will be placed lower than the Realme C35. Reports suggest both the Realme C31 and the C35 will be arriving in the coming months in India. The company also has the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G phones launching today, February 16, which are going to be premium mid-rangers.

