Realme C55 Passes BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme is in the process of adding a new C-series smartphone to its portfolio. The alleged Realme C55 device is expected to be slotted above the Realme C35 smartphone. The device has now passed the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which suggests that the launch is around the corner.

The Realme C55 was also spotted on Thailand's NBTC, FCC of America, and European EEC standards, among other certification websites. This confirms that the Realme C55 will be a global product and not just restricted to the Indian market.

The Realme C55 will be a budget or mid-range device similar to the other C-series devices. The smartphone was seen bearing the model number RMX3710 on the certification websites, confirming its existence. The NBTC listing confirms the phone's nomenclature, while the FCC listing reveals its battery information. As per the listing, the Realme C55 will be powered by a 4,880mAh battery pack with part number BLP875.

Along with a large battery pack, the smartphone has employed a fast charging system. It will come with 33W fast charging support. This would make the Realme C55 the first smartphone in the C-series lineup to boast 33W fast charging technology. The device gets a USB Type-C port for connectivity and charging.

Details about the Realme C55's display, processor, and memory configurations are scarce at the moment. Expect some more information on the device in a few days. In the meantime, let's have a look at the Realme C35's specifications, which might give you an idea about what to expect from the upcoming Realme C55.

Realme C35: Features, Specifications

The Realme C35 was recently introduced in the Indian market. It sports a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. Graphics duty is handled by the Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The smartphone is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme C35 gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 0.3MP depth camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by the 8MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 18W charging.

Best Mobiles in India