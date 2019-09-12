Realme Days Sale: Offers And Discounts On Realme Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme Days sale is once again live and offers a few of its offerings at considerable discounts. The sale debuted today and will last for three days ending September 14. During this period, a slew of smartphones including Realme 2, 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 5, etc. will be listed with attractive offers to lure potential buyers.

Realme Days Sale Offers

The Realme Days Sale will be hosted on both Flipkart and the company's official website. As a part of the sale, the Realme 2 Pro has received a massive discount taking the cost of the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space to Rs. 8,999 instead of its previous pricing of Rs. 11,990. Besides this, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is now available for Rs. 10,999 instead of its earlier pricing of Rs. 12,999.

Besides this, the online retailer Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI payment options, exchange discounts, and bank offers as well on the Realme 2 Pro. On the other hand, Realme.com offers 7% Mobikwik Supercash.

When it comes to Realme 3, the device gets a discount of Rs. 500 and is available for Rs. 8,499. Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM respectively. The Flipkart and Realme.com offers are the same for this smartphone as well.

Apart from these, Realme 5, the most affordable quad-camera smartphone will be available via open sale during the sale period. Notably, the Realme 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,999 for the three variants with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM respectively.

Our Take On Realme Days Sale

Realme is all set to capture a major chunk of the smartphone market. Already, it has garnered success in just one year of its entry. Like the other brands, the company hosts sales providing a considerable discount on its products. We are sure that this sale will help the company lure more buyers with its offers.

