Realme Delays Launch Of Realme X7 Max As COVID-19 Cases Surge In India

Realme was all set to launch the new Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone in India, falling in the competitive sub Rs. 30,000 price segment. However, the company has decided to push the launch of the premium smartphone indefinitely as COVID-19 cases have surged in the country.

Realme X7 Max Launch Delayed

Realme took to its social media platforms to elaborate on its decision of postponing the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone in India. "After careful consideration, Realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products' launch along with anniversary celebrations," tweeted Realme India head Madhav Sheth.

Further, Realme India's Twitter handle explained the ongoing deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The company feels it would be right to postpone the launch and anniversary celebrations and rather direct its energy and resources to help the people and the community right now.

Due to the challenging times, we have decided to postpone the upcoming launch of our products & anniversary celebrations.

Till then we would urge you to follow the necessary safety protocols by maintaining social distance, wearing masks & staying indoors.#StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/iuOn03hnp4 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 28, 2021

"Till then we would urge you to follow the necessary safety protocols by maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and staying indoors," tweeted the Realme India page. Presently, it remains uncertain when the Realme X7 Max and other Realme devices will arrive in India.

Realme X7 Max Launch: What To Expect

The Realme X7 Max was slated for a May 4 launch and the Realme anniversary celebrations were said to include several other new gadgets, including the new Realme TV. To note, the Realme X7 Max 5G is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo, which includes several powerful features.

The Realme X7 Max 5G comes as the upgraded model of the Realme X7 Pro, which currently starts at Rs. 29,999. On the other hand, the Realme X7 Max 5G is tipped to draw power from the Dimensity 1200 chipset that supports 5G networks and can host two 5G SIM cards at a time.

Additionally, the Realme X7 Max 5G is tipped to pack a 120Hz AMOLED display. A 64MP triple-camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support are also expected features. The smartphone is expected to cost under Rs. 30,000, upping the competition against OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, and other brands.

