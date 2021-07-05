Realme Dizo Star 500 Feature Phone Teased Officially: Will It Disrupt Budget Mobile Market? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the launch of a couple of audio accessories under the Dizo sub-brand, the company started teasing another device. This time, the teaser shows a feature phone that appears to be the Star 500 speculated earlier. Previously, we have seen that this feature phone will be accompanied by another device - Dizo Star 300.

Realme Dizo Star 500 Teaser

The Realme Dizo Star 500 teaser shows that the feature phone could arrive with a main rear camera. The teaser shows the complete design and feature-packing experience. As of now, there is no specific launch date for this product from the company.

A couple of weeks back, the Dizo 500 feature phone was launched. This makes it evident that the company is planning to launch this affordable feature phone lineup to the market with two models - Star 300 and Star 500. However, these feature phones did not align alongside the launch of the other devices in the Dizo brand that works with the mission to launch only AIoT products.

Realme Dizo Feature Phones

Earlier, the Dizo Star feature phones surfaced in leaks and speculations. The Dizo Star 500 was spotted on the US regulatory database FCC with support for 2G-only networks, dual-SIM connectivity, a microSD card slot and a 1830mAh battery. Furthermore, the leaked photos showed a squarish design with a large display and a T9 keypad.

Moving on to the rear of this feature phone, it appeared to imitate the camera design of the OnePlus 7T and other recent smartphones. However, being an affordable feature phone, it seems to flaunt a single rear camera sensor of unknown specifications.

On the other hand, the Dizo Star 300 seems to get the power from a relatively bigger 2500mAh battery and flaunt a microSD card slot, dual-SIM support, 2G connectivity, and a smaller display.

Competition Ahead For Dizo Phones

It looks like Realme is eying to penetrate the feature phone market in India with the Dizo feature phones. Currently, Jio and Nokia dominate this segment in India with a slew of feature phones at disruptive pricing. While Nokia is known for the nostalgic model Nokia 3310 at an affordable price point, Jio has smashed the feature phone segment with its JioPhone models that support 4G LTE.

