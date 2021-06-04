Realme Eyes To Launch 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, most of the recently launched smartphones come with support for 5G connectivity despite the limitation of infrastructure required for next-generation communication in select countries. In India, the 5G trials are yet to debut but many smartphones in the mid-range and premium market segments come with 5G support.

Now, it looks like smartphone makers are eying to capture the budget price segment by launching 5G-enabled devices with affordable price points. One such smartphone maker appears to be Realme as the coming is eying to launch affordable 5G smartphones.

Budget Realme 5G Smartphone

In line with this claim, the Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, Madhav Sheth, has spilled the beans revealing what we can expect from the budget 5G smartphone. He claimed that the brand is prepping to launch a 5G smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000 in India by the end of 2022.

This information was revealed in the first edition of Realme Global 5G Summit that was hosted along with Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm, and GSMA partnership. Realme also confirmed its future plans for the smartphone industry.

Realme 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000

Going by the same, Realme is planning to bring a 5G smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000. While it might sound too ambitious for the brand, it is possible as the company already has numerous 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 including the Realme 8 5G.

The intention behind the ambitious low-cost 5G smartphone is to make the technology accessible to more users all over the world. In 2020, Realme launched 14 5G smartphones across 21 markets, which accounted for nearly 40% of its product portfolio. By next year, which is 2022, the company intends to increase the number of its 5G offerings to over 20.

In the next three years, Realme intends to have over 100 million 5G smartphone users. To reach this target, the company is in plans to set up over 10 5G pop-up stores all over the year this year. This way, potential customers can experience 5G via augmented reality, cloud gaming, live broadcasting, and much more. We need to wait for an official confirmation until the launch of the Realme 5G smartphone under Rs. 10,000.

Best Mobiles in India