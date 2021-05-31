Realme X7 Max 5G With Vapour Cooling System, Dimensity 1200 Launched At Rs. 26,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X7 Max 5G has been launched as the India's first Dimensity 1200-powered device. The handset is the rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo which was launched in China back in March. Apart from the Dimensity 1200 chip, the 50W fast charging, 120Hz display, IPX4 rating make the Realme X7 Max 5G best in the mid-range segment.

Realme X7 Max 5G: What Does Offer?

The Realme X7 Max 5G ships with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB default storage that is further expandable via a microSD slot.

The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart fast charging (65W charger in the box) that claims to take 16 minutes to charge 50 percent battery.

Another key highlight of the Realme X7 Max 5G is its 3D stainless steel vapour cooling system that features 42 percent higher strength than a traditional copper vapour cooling system. Besides, the phone supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The camera department on the Realme X7 Max will be handled by a triple rear camera setup that offers a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera features also include 4K videos recording, super night mode, panorama, expert, timelapse, portrait, HDR, and much more.

Lastly, the handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Realme X7 Max 5G Price And Sale In India

The Realme X7 Max 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option will cost Rs. 29,999. The smartphone can be purchased starting June 4 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way color options.

Under the company's 'Real Upgrade Programme', users can purchase the phone by paying only 70 percent of its original price and can upgrade it to a new smartphone next year or pay the remaining amount.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Worth Your Money?

Looking at the features and price, we can say the Realme X7 Max 5G can be a good deal under Rs. 30,000 segment. Some features like fast charging, Vapour Cooling System are usually available on the flagship models. Besides, the handset will be a great rival to the existing Mi 11x, OnePlus Nord, and the upcoming Poco F3 GT which also confirmed to run the same Dimensity 1200 chip.

