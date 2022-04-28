Just In
Realme GT 2 5G With Snapdragon 888 Goes On First Sale In India: Should You Buy?
Realme GT series includes some of the most premium flagship smartphones that come with an affordable price tag. The Realme GT 2 5G smartphone was silently announced in India, unlike its Pro counterpart. The vanilla model will now go on sale in India, featuring the Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple cameras, a 120Hz display, and much more.
Realme GT 2 5G Price In India
The new Realme GT 2 5G price in India starts from Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The high-end model is priced at Rs. 38,999 and packs 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Buyers can choose from Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options. The new Realme phone is available for purchase starting today, April 28, on Flipkart and Realme India website.
Realme GT 2 5G Sale, Offers In India
The Realme GT 2 5G was announced roughly a week back in India. As part of the first and introductory offer, the phone starts from Rs. 34,999 instead of Rs. 39,999. Buyers can also avail of Rs. 5,000 cashback with HDFC Band card or EMI transactions. Axis Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions and Kotak Credit Card transactions also have cashback and discount deals.
Realme GT 2 5G Features To Check Out
The new Realme GT 2 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The phone is built on biopolymer material, including paper pulp, which makes it eco-friendly. The new Realme phone features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor.
The other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There's also a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM with the option of expanding the RAM up to another 7GB.
The phone offers up to 256GB of storage but skips a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 65W SuperDart charge support. The Realme GT 2 5G runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the Realme UI custom skin on top. It comes with the usual connectivity options, including 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so on.
Realme GT 2 5G In India: Should You Buy?
The Realme GT 2 5G is a powerful smartphone with several premium features. That said, it skips on a few important features for a flagship, like wireless charging support. Plus, there's no microSD card slot or a 3.5mm audio jack - both of which are now lost on many new flagships. Yet, you get a charging adapter, which is another feature most brands are opting out of.
The Realme GT 2 5G is an affordable flagship, under Rs. 35,000. You can also check out the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G, which features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. On the other hand, if your budget doesn't permit it, you can stick to the vanilla model of the series.
