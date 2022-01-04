Realme GT 2 Pro Unveiled: World's First Phone With Microscope Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, the Realme GT 2 series has been unveiled in the company's home market China. The lineup comprises two models including the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Of these, the Pro variant is the most premium flagship smartphone from the company. It brings the innovations such as Paper Tech Master showcased by the company at an event back in December 2021.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the device is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

Running Android 12 topped with Realme UI 3.0, the device packs connectivity features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and NFC. For imaging, there is a 50MP primary camera sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. It comprises a 16MP selfie camera sensor as well. A 5000mAh battery with 65W wired charging support fuels the smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Talking about the Realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone bestows a 6.7-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, a maximum brightness of 1400 nits, MEMC, a punch-hole cutout, and slightly curved edges. The other notable aspects include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a paper-like design, and Dolby Atmos.

Under its hood, the Realme GT 2 Pro is fitted with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. The processor is teamed up with Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space along with support for expandable storage space. While the software is identical, there are other aspects such as GT Mode 3.0 mode for AI frame stabilization tech 2.0 and lower power consumption.

The imaging aspects of the Realme GT 2 Pro include a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 150-degree FoV, and a tertiary 40X microscope lens. The camera features include 4K video recording, night mode, portrait lens, Fish Eye Mode 2.0 and Time Lapse. A 32MP selfie camera sensor is fitted within the punch-hole cutout. Connectivity aspects of the Realme GT 2 Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price

The Realme GT 2 has been launched in three storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant priced at RMB 2,599 (approx. Rs. 30,500), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at RMB (approx. Rs. 32,800), and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at RMB 3,099 (approx. Rs. 36,500).

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched in four variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at RMB 3,699 (approx. Rs. 43,400), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at RMB 3,999 (approx. Rs. 47,000), 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at RMB 4,299 (approx. Rs. 50,400), and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM priced at RMB 4,799 (approx. Rs. 56,400). Both these phones are up for pre-order from today and the sale will debut on January 7 in China.

Best Mobiles in India