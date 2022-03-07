Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Timeline, Storage Options Revealed; GT 2 Also Coming? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched the GT 2 series devices earlier this year in China. The brand also unveiled both the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro last week in the global market. Now, Realme is prepping up to bring the GT 2 Pro soon in India. As per the latest info, the GT 2 Pro India launch will happen later this month. Besides, colors and storage options of the Realme GT 2 Pro have also been revealed.

Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch

MySmartPrice citing tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that Realme will launch the GT 2 Pro later this month in India. The exact launch date of the handset is yet to be revealed. Further, the report has confirmed that the Indian variant of the GT 2 Pro will be available in the same storage and color options as the global model.

This means you'll get 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options and Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options for the Realme GT 2 Pro. However, there is no info regarding the launch of the standard GT 2. We expect it will also arrive alongside the Pro model in India.

Realme GT 2 Pro Features In India

We expect the Indian variant will follow the global model. So, there will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under its hood. For imaging, the GT 2 Pro will offer a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, it will sport a 32MP selfie camera sensor. Upfront, it will have a large 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will run Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0. and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support that is claimed to charge zero to 100 percent battery in just 33 minutes.

The phone will also feature a Paper Technology Design, developed in association with Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa and Sabic. For connectivity, the device will include5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Pricing In India

The Realme GT 2 Pro price starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in the European market. Considering this, we assume the phone will come at around Rs. 50,000 in India as the European market price tag is quite higher than the Indian market due to tax.

Besides, Realme is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming device, so, take it as speculation. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch the Realme 9 5G series comprising the Realme 9 and the Realme 9 SE on March 10 in India alongside the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and the Buds N100 earphones. To know more about these devices, head over to our previous article.

