Realme GT 2 Pro Launching On December 9 With Snapdragon 8 Gen1; Can It Beat Motorola, Xiaomi?
Realme has jumped the bandwagon to race with other Chinese OEMs releasing smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Presently, the upcoming Moto Edge X30 might be the first phone with the flagship processor, launching on December 9. Now, the Realme GT 2 Pro will launch on the same date with the same processor.
Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date
The popular Chinese brand has announced the launch date for the Realme GT 2 Pro. The upcoming phone will debut on December 9 and might even steal Motorola's title to launch the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. A teaser poster shared by the company only reveals the launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro but doesn't say what time.
Realme GT 2 Pro Features: What To Expect?
The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.51-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The display panel is tipped to offer a 120Hz refresh rate for an enhanced experience.
Under the hood, the new Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone was also spotted with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 125W fast charging support, which might be its key feature.
Also, the Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to be among the first phones with the Android 12 OS shipping out-of-the-box. We can expect it to include the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The cameras on the Realme GT 2 Pro are said to be a triple-sensor setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and a 32MP selfie camera in the front.
Realme GT 2 Pro Vs Moto Edge X30
The race to release the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip just got real. Presently, Motorola will launch the Moto Edge X30 on December 9 at 7:30 PM Chinese time. The new Motorola phone is said to begin shipping starting December 15. It looks like Realme beat Motorola and could even begin shipping devices before the Edge X30. However, we're still awaiting official announcements for the same.
