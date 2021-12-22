Realme GT 2 Pro Official Images Are Here: Fresh Design And Metal Frame Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Realme recently confirmed the global launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone -- the Realme GT 2 Pro. The company official has now shared the real-world pictures of the device, which confirms an all-new design and also gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming device, launching on January 4.

According to the tweet, the Realme GT 2 Pro is designed by Naoto Fukusawa and Realme design studio. The brand has also confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro is the world's first smartphone to use a bio-based polymer design for the back panel. Just like the other variants created by Fukusawa, the Realme GT 2 Pro also embosses his signature on the rear panel.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup with two 50MP sensors. The primary wide-angle sensor is also confirmed to feature OIS, which should improve the overall photography experience on the Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone also has a dual-LED light at the back, which should help to reduce noise on photos shot in pitch dark lighting conditions.

Textured Back Panel

According to the official pictures of the Realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone has a patterned back panel, which is likely to improve the in-hand grip and one should be able to rock the Realme GT 2 Pro without a case or cover. Similarly, as the back panel is not made using glass, it is less susceptible to breakage when compared to phones with glass back panels.

The usage of bio-based polymer also raises a couple of questions regarding the in-hand feel. Given this is going to be a premium smartphone, it is also important to ensure that the back panel does not feel like plastic and should have some premiums attached to it.

Given there are no smartphones in the world with this material, we will only be able to comment on the same once we start testing the device. We expect India to be one of the first markets to receive the Realme GT 2 Pro, which could even become the first smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powered smartphone.

Here's the first look of the #realmeGT2Pro. Inspired by paper, and co-designed by Naoto Fukusawa and realme design studio, the realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature a bio-based polymer design. pic.twitter.com/RvDI107oQL — Koustabh Das (@Koustabhdas) December 22, 2021

