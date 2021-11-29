Realme GT 2 Pro Renders Leaked With Horizontal Nexus 6P Style Camera Bump: Here Are The Complete Specs News oi-Vivek

Remember the Nexus 6P, which was one of the last smartphones from the Nexus range of devices? It now looks like Realme has now incorporated a similar horizontal strip-like camera design for its upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. Unlike the Nexus 6P, the Realme GT 2 Pro has multiple cameras insider the black camera bar, and here are the details regarding the same.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design

The Realme GT 2 Pro looks like a premium smartphone, and the device is confirmed to feature a metal mid-frame along with a glass sandwich design. There is a massive camera bump at the back with three camera sensors along with a dual-tone LED flash.

As of now, there is no confirmation on how the device might look like from the front. However, given the current trend, the device is likely to feature a 6.8-inch punch hole OLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with tempered glass protection.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the device is likely to offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The high-end model of the Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to offer 12GB or more RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device might not feature a microSD card slot. However, it will have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 5G on both slots.

Coming to the cameras, which is likely to be the highlight of the Realme GT 2 Pro, the device is said to feature a 50MP primary wide-angle lens along with a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP selfie camera. The device is said to use GR lens technology, which should further improve the picture quality on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

For the selfie camera, the Realme GT 2 Pro will have a 32MP sensor. While the main camera is likely to offer 8K video recording capability, the selfie camera might only offer 2K video recording. The camera setup is likely to be similar to other flagship smartphones of 2022. The device is likely to feature a 4000/4500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Pro Performance

The Realme GT 2 Pro has already appeared on multiple benchmarking platforms and has posted some great numbers. These indicate that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be one of the fastest Android smartphones of 2022. As per the software experience, the Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

From the pricing perspective, the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to cost around 799 in international markets, and the device is likely to be priced around Rs. 50,000 in India, which is likely to make the Realme GT 2 Pro one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones in India. However, that also makes the Realme GT 2 Pro the most expensive Realme smartphone ever.

Best Mobiles in India