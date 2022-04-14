Just In
Realme GT 2 Pro Sale Live In India: Worth Shelling Rs. 49,999 For 2K Display, 65W SuperDart Support?
Realme has been steadily expanding its product offering in India with a couple of new smartphones and other accessories. One such new smartphone is the Realme GT 2 Pro, which will go on sale for the first time in India today, April 14. The premium phone packs flagship features, including a 2K display, 65W SueprDart Charge support, and more.
Realme GT 2 Pro Price In India
The Realme GT 2 Pro is available in two models of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, costing Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black colors for the phone. The new Realme GT 2 Pro will go on sale starting today, April 14 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme India website.
Realme GT 2 Pro Sale Offers
Both Flipkart and the Realme India platforms are offering several bank discounts on purchasing the new Realme GT 2 Pro. Firstly, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on SBI and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers can also get a Realme Watch S worth Rs. 4,999 for free. Additionally, cardless no-cost EMI and no-cost EMI options are also available.
Realme GT 2 Pro Features
One of the features of the Realme GT 2 Pro is the eco-friendly design, which the company claims is uniquely built from a Bio-polymer material. This also presents a paper-like design, which is available in three colors. Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa and Sabic developed the design, giving it a rich look and feel.
Upfront, the Realme GT 2 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate based on the LTPO technology. Under the hood, the new Realme phone draws power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.
The Realme GT 2 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera using the Sony IMX766 lens. The second camera is also a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 150-degree field of angle vision. Lastly, it packs a 40X microscope camera, which can zoom on objects and reveal their microscope view. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera in the front.
Additionally, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It's pretty impressive how Realme managed to include a huge battery in the sleek chassis of the phone. The battery is paired with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. It includes the usual connectivity options but skips a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Realme GT 2 Pro: Is It Worth Buying?
The new Realme GT 2 Pro is up against other flagships featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets. This includes phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and so on.
When compared to these phones, the Realme GT 2 Pro is significantly cheaper. Users get experience flagship features in terms of design, display, battery, cameras, and so on. Hence, getting the Realme GT 2 Pro for less than Rs. 50K is a worthy buy.
