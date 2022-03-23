Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date Officially Announced: Premium Phones Incoming

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro India Launch

In the latest news, Realme has announced the India launch date for the GT 2 series. The brand took to its Twitter handle to announce the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro's launch date in India, which is scheduled for April 7 at 12:30 PM Indian time. Since these are premium smartphones, we can expect a Livestream of the launch event on Realme's YouTube channel.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Features

To note, the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro were previously launched in China. We can expect similar features on the phone with just a few tweaks. As the name suggests, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the premium of the two, featuring a bigger 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 flaunts a 6.2 E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The vanilla variant draws power from the slightly older Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM 256GB storage. The premium Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor backed by a similar RAM and storage combination.

Both Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro run Android 12 OS with the RealmeUI custom OS on top. Both phones get a 5,000 mAh battery backed by 65W fast charging support. Plus, both include a triple-camera setup at the rear but their configuration is different, making the Relame GT 2 Pro a premium of the two.

Here, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, which supports OIS and EIS. It's backed by another 50MP ultrawide lens supporting a 150-degree field-of-view and a 40x macro lens. Realme has also included a 32MP selfie camera in the front. In contrast, the vanilla Realme GT 2 includes a 50MP primary shooter as well.

But the other shooters include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Overall, one can see the Realme GT 2 Pro is the more premium between the two, which also means it could be a tad bit more expensive.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Price In India: What To Expect?

The Realme GT 2 series was also announced in the European market as well as the Chinese market, and the pricing could be similar in India. Here, the Realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Realme GT 2 in the European market is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 (around Rs. 64,200) for the 12GB RAM variant. The price in India could vary and is expected to be a bit lesser.