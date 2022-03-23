Just In
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date Officially Announced: Premium Phones Incoming
Realme has a sleuth of smartphones lined up for launch in the coming months. The company just unveiled the premium Realme GT Neo3 in the Chinese market. In India, the brand is gearing up for the launch of the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro, which was unveiled in its home market.
Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro India Launch
In the latest news, Realme has announced the India launch date for the GT 2 series. The brand took to its Twitter handle to announce the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro's launch date in India, which is scheduled for April 7 at 12:30 PM Indian time. Since these are premium smartphones, we can expect a Livestream of the launch event on Realme's YouTube channel.
|
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Features
To note, the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro were previously launched in China. We can expect similar features on the phone with just a few tweaks. As the name suggests, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the premium of the two, featuring a bigger 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 flaunts a 6.2 E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The vanilla variant draws power from the slightly older Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM 256GB storage. The premium Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor backed by a similar RAM and storage combination.
Both Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro run Android 12 OS with the RealmeUI custom OS on top. Both phones get a 5,000 mAh battery backed by 65W fast charging support. Plus, both include a triple-camera setup at the rear but their configuration is different, making the Relame GT 2 Pro a premium of the two.
Here, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, which supports OIS and EIS. It's backed by another 50MP ultrawide lens supporting a 150-degree field-of-view and a 40x macro lens. Realme has also included a 32MP selfie camera in the front. In contrast, the vanilla Realme GT 2 includes a 50MP primary shooter as well.
But the other shooters include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Overall, one can see the Realme GT 2 Pro is the more premium between the two, which also means it could be a tad bit more expensive.
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Price In India: What To Expect?
The Realme GT 2 series was also announced in the European market as well as the Chinese market, and the pricing could be similar in India. Here, the Realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The Realme GT 2 in the European market is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 (around Rs. 64,200) for the 12GB RAM variant. The price in India could vary and is expected to be a bit lesser.
