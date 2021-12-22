Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Processor, Triple Cameras Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is all set to unveil the new GT 2 series, bringing in some of the latest features. The upcoming Realme GT 2 series has got an official launch date, set for January 4. An official poster shows the upcoming Realme GT 2 will hit the global market on January 4. The upcoming series will be the first from the brand to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Realme GT 2 Launch Details

To note, the popular Chinese brand introduced the Realme GT 2 series on December 20. However, the official launch is set for January 4, for both the Chinese and the global markets. It's been confirmed the series will initially have two models - the Realme GT 2 vanilla variant and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Series Features: What To Expect?

Here, the Realme GT 2 Pro has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. For one, the upcoming Realme GT 2 series has a major design overhaul, bringing in a unique rear camera design that looks similar to the old Nexus 6P. Speaking of the design, Realme is using eco-friendly materials, including a bio-polymer rear panel.

As far as the features as concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a flat display. The screen is tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, making it a true flagship.

The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup as seen on previous leaks. Here, the cameras are said to be a 50MP primary shooter paired with another 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP camera. There's also a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

Plus, reports claim the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, despite its sleek build. The battery was teased with 65W fast charging support. On the other hand, there's very less information about the vanilla variant of the Realme GT 2 series. Since the phone is set to launch in the coming days, we can expect more official teasers.

