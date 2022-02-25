Realme GT 2 Series Price, Color Variants Revealed Ahead Of February 28 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme announced the GT 2 series smartphones earlier this year in China. Now, the brand is gearing up to unveil both the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro in the global market on February 28 at MWC 2022 event. Now, the latest development has brought the European pricing of these smartphones to the light ahead of the official announcement.

Realme GT 2 Series Price Revealed

The info comes out via tipster Sudhanshu who claimed that the Realme GT 2 will be available in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is said to be priced at EUR 539 (around Rs. 45,430), while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might cost EUR 589 (around Rs. 49,600).

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be launched in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option which will be priced at EUR 789 (around Rs. 66,500). He further stated that both the devices will come in three color options namely - Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black.

Realme GT 2 Series Features

We expect both devices will share similar specs as the Chinese variants. To recall, the Realme GT 2 was announced with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and also includes heat dissipation technology and stainless steel vapour cooling.

For imaging, it has a triple camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX776 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the device features a 16MP selfie camera. Other aspects include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W charging.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro features a bigger 6.7-inch 2K (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the same 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W charging as the standard variant.

In terms of optics, the Pro model also features triple cameras; however, it is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro shooter. It measures just 8.18mm in thickness and weighs 189 grams. For connectivity, the Realme GT 2 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and many more. Lastly, both GT 2 series phones run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Realme GT 2 Series India Launch Details

The India launch date of the Realme GT 2 series is still under wraps. However, Madhav Sheth recently teased the arrival of the GT 2 Pro in the country. Besides, an earlier report claimed that the Realme GT 2 Pro India launch will take place in Q1 2022.

The moniker "Realme GT 2 Pro" was also spotted in the source code of Realme's official website. The standard Realme GT 2 was also listed on the brand's Indian website. This means Realme will announce both devices at the same time in the country.

