Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim Launching Today; Where To Watch Livestream? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is hosting its virtual event today, August 18, which will see the launch of several new gadgets. For one, the event will release the company's first laptop, namely the Realme Book Slim. Additionally, the virtual event will also release the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition smartphones.

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim Launch Today

The Realme event can be watched online via the live-stream link. The Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme Book Slim will launch in India at 12:30 PM today. The virtual event will be live-streamed on Realme India channels, including YouTube and Facebook. The company's social media handles will also provide live updates. You can watch the livestream event with the below link.

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Launch: What To Expect?

Both the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT 5G phones have already debuted in the China market, giving us an idea of what to expect. The Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT 5G will draw power from the Snapdragon 778G and the SD 888 chipsets, respectively. Both phones will flaunt a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT 5G include a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support has also been tipped for the devices. The pricing and availability of smartphones will be revealed later today.

Realme Book Slim Launch: Expected Price, Features

Realme India and Europe head, Madhav Sheth, has been teasing the upcoming laptop. The laptop has been teased to be lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro. Moreover, the Realme Book Slim has been confirmed to pack a Thunderbolt 4 port. The device is said to launch with Intel Core i5 along with an Intel Core i3 model that would be cheaper.

The Realme Book Slim has also been teased to pack a 3:2 display with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The company has also hinted at a long-lasting battery, something that could last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Realme claims the Realme Book Slim is a game-changer, bringing in premium specs at an affordable cost. The laptop is expected to compete with the Redmi Book and the Mi Book series.

Best Mobiles in India