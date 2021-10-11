Realme GT Neo 2 Uses Diamonds To Keep The Device Cool News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone -- the Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The device comes with a new design and new color options. As the device is already available in multiple markets, we almost know everything about this device.

Sreehari, Product Manager, Realme India in an interview with Geeky Ranjith has revealed the fact that the thermal material used on the Realme GT Neo 2 has diamonds. He has also confirmed that the heat sink of the GT Neo 2 will be made using multiple layers of stainless steel with the thermal paste consisting of tiny diamonds.

Why Diamonds?

Do note that, diamonds are electrical insulators, which means, they don't conduct electricity. However, it is an excellent thermal conductor, which can dissipate more efficiently.

In fact, the thermal conductivity of the diamond is five times higher than the metal silver, which is known as one of the best metal conductors. This means, the Realme GT Neo 2 should be able to transmit the heat quickly, which should keep the phone cool for an extended period of time.

Considering how expensive diamond is, only a fraction of the thermal compound used on the Realme GT Neo 2 might be diamond, while the rest of the paste is expected to be made using normal chemicals, which are used on most phones. This material helps to transfer the heat from the SoC to the heat pipe or heat shield.

According to the video, the diamond particle should keep the device cool even with continuous gaming. As we are yet to test the device, we cannot comment if this is just a marketing gimmick or it indeed has a practical advantage over the regular thermal compound that is used on smartphones.

Can You Harvest It?

No, and you should even attempt it. Though the Realme GT Neo 2 might actually contain diamonds, it might not be worth anything in the real world due to the sheer size of the particles. In fact, some of the components on processors and motherboards still contain a fraction of expensive metals like Gold and Silver. However, they will be in micrograms.

