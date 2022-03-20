Just In
Realme GT Neo 3 Display Technology Explained In Detail: 1000Hz Touch Sampling Rate
The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to be the most capable neo smartphone that the company has ever launched. The company has already confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will have industry-leading features like 150W fast charging, 50MP primary camera with OIS, and more.
The company has also confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC. This specific processor is said to power a plethora of mid-range 5G smartphones from brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
Realme GT Neo 3 Display Tech
Realme has now shared details on the display technology used on the Realme GT Neo 3, which seems to match some of the high-end flagship smartphones. According to a few certification listings, we have learned that the Realme GT Neo 3 will have a 6.7-inch display.
On top of that, the brand has now officially confirmed that the phone will have a 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio with a very thin bottom bezel. The Realme GT Neo 3 will have a 1.48mm side bezel and a 2.37mm bottom bezel, which is similar to some of the high-end smartphones.
Not just thin bezels, the Realme GT Neo 3 will also have a 120Hz high-refresh-rate panel along with support for a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. This makes the Realme GT Neo 3 a great device for gaming, as a fast panel will improve the touch response and offer a smoother and better gaming experience.
Realme GT Neo 3 Launch
The Realme GT Neo 3 is said to launch on March 22, and this will be the first smartphone to use the latest Mediatek Dimensity 8100, which outperforms chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Hence, one can expect a flagship-level gaming experience on the Realme GT Neo 3.
In terms of pricing, the Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000, similar to the Realme GT Neo 3, which is currently available in India. Another key highlight of the Realme GT Neo 3 will be its fast charging capabilities, where the smartphone will support 150W of fast charging and should fully charge the battery in less than 25 minutes.
