Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Limited Edition Launched In China; Specifications, Price Tipped

Realme has unveiled the Dragon Ball Z limited edition of its Realme GT Neo2 smartphone in China, in addition to introducing its Realme GT 2 series on January 5.

In terms of style, the new Dragon Ball Z limited edition equips the Realme GT Neo2 with an orange matte glass back design, matte blue stripes, and blue metal side rails. The overalls worn by Goku, the main character of the shonen anime, during his battles against evils are quite similar in design.

The Japanese Kanji character " 悟" which means "knowledge" or "enlightenment," is located next to the camera island. It's Goku's distinctive emblem throughout the series, symbolizing the wisdom he obtained after finishing his intense training aboard his spaceship on his route to Namek.

Realme has gone above and above by offering a custom-designed SIM card pin that mimics the fourth Dragon Ball, as well as exclusive stickers and artwork in the box, in addition to modifying the packaging with the Dragon Ball Z motif. Dragon Ball fans and collectors will be ecstatic to see that the artwork depicts Goku's battle highlights from the Dragon Ball Z series in a small, compact, and appealing card-shaped format.

Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front-facing camera is in charge of selfies. The camera app interface resembles that of other Realme smartphones running Realme UI 2.0. The most critical controls are just a tap away, and a slide-out tray on the left side allows you to access more advanced features like tilt-shift mode, frame selection, and a shutter timer.

As for software modifications, when you turn on the Realme GT Neo2, you'll see Goku, the main character from the anime, on your lock screen! The idea is carried over to the custom icon packs, with each home screen app icon resembling one of the eight dragon balls obtained throughout the series.

Last but not least, the charging animation has been altered by Realme. The 65W SuperDart charging animation has been replaced with a 65W "Super Saiyan" charging animation, an homage to Goku becoming Super Saiyan to recharge his energy.

There have been no changes to the specs of the Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z limited edition compared to the GT Neo2.

It has the same Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz E4 Samsung AMOLED display, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. This phone has two Nano-SIM slots and enables dual 5G standby as well as multiple SA and NSA 5G bands. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and the conventional satellite navigation systems are among the communication standards.

Officially, the Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z limited edition will cost 2999 RMB ($472), however it will go on sale for 2699 RMB ($425) on January 7, 12AM CST.

Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Price In India

There are three colour options for the Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z: Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black. In India, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 35,999.

Both options are reasonably priced, especially when compared to the Poco F3 GT and Xiaomi's Mi 11X. A 6GB RAM model, on the other hand, would have made the GT Neo 2 more accessible.

