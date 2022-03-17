Just In
Realme GT Neo3 With 150W Fast Charging Support Launching On March 22; Coming To India?
Realme recently unveiled the 150W fast charging technology, which is expected to arrive on the Realme GT Neo3. The company has already begun teasing the smartphone, its design, and other specs. At the same time, the Realme GT Neo3 launch date has also been revealed in a new teaser poster.
Realme GT Neo3 Launch Date
Realme VP Madhav Sheth revealed the first look of the upcoming Realme GT Neo3, which sports a unique rear panel. At the same time, Realme China's VP Xu Qi Chase revealed the launch date of the smartphone. Going by this, the Realme GT Neo3 will debut on March 22 in China.
The company is holding an event for the Realme GT Neo3 launch, scheduled at 2 PM on March 3 (around 11:30 AM Indian time). To note, this launch event will be limited to the Chinese markets. We can expect a global premier of the Realme GT Neo3 in the following weeks after its Chinese launch.
The #realmeGTNEO3 is ready to drift into your lives & make you future ready.— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) March 16, 2022
Can’t wait for you all to experience it! pic.twitter.com/t58NswbAbn
Realme GT Neo3 Features: What To Expect?
Recently, the brand teased the design and rear panel of the Realme GT Neo3. The teaser reveals a blueish-purple rear panel with bold white stripes running across the back cover. The white stripes make a bold statement, running downwards from the camera module. The Realme branding of Dare to Leap is also evident in the posters.
The upcoming Realme GT Neo3 will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. Under the hood, the upcoming Realme phone is tipped to draw power from the Dimensity 8100 SoC with Android 12 OS. The processor is expected to include up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme might include multiple variants, depending on the market.
Up front, the new Realme GT Neo3 was spotted with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate was also tipped. More importantly, the new Realme phone will pack many firsts, including a 150W fast charging support, which might make it the fastest charging smartphone in the market.
The Realme GT Neo3 is said to arrive in two models of 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging and another with 4,500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. We expect more official teasers in the following days.
