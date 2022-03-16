Realme GT Neo3 Official Renders Reveal Rear Panel Design, Camera Details: Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up for several new launches in its home market, China, as well as global markets including India. One of the new smartphones lined up for launch is the Realme GT Neo3, which as the name suggests, is the successor to the Realme GT Neo2. The official renders of the upcoming Realme GT Neo3 were revealed ahead of its official launch.

Realme GT Neo3 Designed Revealed

The official renders of the upcoming Realme GT Neo3 reveal the design and other details. One can see the rear panel, edge design, and more. The images showcase a blue-color smartphone of the Realme GT Neo3 with a dual-stripe design. Here, the blue color is merged with white color stripes that run from the camera to the bottom of the smartphone.

Like always, one can also spot the brand logo on the rear panel. Additionally, the rectangular housing for the rear cameras of the Realme GT Neo3 is evident in the official images. The three camera sensors are clear, which are arranged in a triangular pattern. One can also spot the primary camera, which is the biggest among the three, positioned on top.

The camera module on the Realme GT Neo3 also includes the LED flash, just below the cameras. At the bottom, the Realme GT Neo3 will include the USB Type-C port and speaker grilles and seems to be missing the audio jack. The volume rockers are visible on the left side, which means the power button is on the right.

Realme GT Neo3 Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Realme GT Neo3 is tipped to pack many firsts, including the whopping 150W fast charging support. The phone is said to arrive in two models of 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging and another with 4,500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the new Realme GT Neo3 will include the Dimensity 8100 SoC with Android 12. A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate was also tipped. The upcoming Realme GT Neo3 is said to launch in the following weeks in China before arriving in the global markets.

