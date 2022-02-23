Just In
Realme GT Neo3 TENAA Listing Reveals Battery, Fast Charging Details: Premium Phone Coming Soon
Realme has a list of new products lined up for launch, at least the rumor mill says so. One such upcoming smartphone is the Realme GT Neo3. In the latest news, two Realme smartphones with the model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562 were approved by the TENAA certification, which reports claim are the variants of the upcoming Realme GT Neo3.
Realme GT Neo3 Certified
Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the details of the TENAA certification. Going by these rumors, both the RMX3560 and RMX3562 are believed to be network variants of the same device, namely the Realme GT Neo 3. At the same time, these could be two variants of the same phone.
Going into the details, the alleged Realme GT Neo3 will reportedly pack a 2.85Hz octa-core processor, which is believed to be the Dimensity 8100 chipset. To note, MediaTek is yet to announce the new Dimensity 8100 chipset, which reports claim to happen sometime in March. The phone was also spotted to pack up to 12GB RAM paired with 512GB default storage.
Other details spotted on the Realme GT Neo3 include Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0. The tipster claims the upcoming Realme phone will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. The TENAA listing reveals the battery capacity of the two models of the Realme GT Neo3.
The Realme GT Neo3 with the model number RMX3560 will debut with a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas the phone with the model number RMX3562 will launch with a 5,000 mah battery. There was no mention of fast charging support, but we expect the same feature will arrive on both models. Realme is gearing up to introduce the 125W UltraDart technology soon.
Realme GT Neo3 Launch: What To Expect?
The upcoming Realme GT Neo3 is tipped to pack a 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The upcoming Realme phone is said to pack a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. The phone is also expected to pack several latest technologies.
Presently, the Realme GT Neo3 launch date is under wraps but it could happen right after the Dimensity 8100 SoC is announced. The company is also expected to make a few announcements at the MWC.
