MWC 2022: Realme Bringing New Fast Charging Technology In Its 'Go Premium' Strategy

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is just around the corner. The trade fair will begin on February 28. The Realme will hold a press conference on the same day to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, exclusively the Realme GT2 Pro, for overseas markets.

The tech giant said that it will demonstrate a new charging method during the MWC 2022. The Realme's new fast-charging smartphone will be able to charge at a rate of 125W.

The new fast-charging technology will be unveiled on February 28, the first day of MWC 2022. This event will continue till March 3rd. While the company claims to have the fastest technology, no one knows what type of fast charging it will support. The tech giant has confirmed that the new quick charging technology will be a part of the business's 'Go Premium' strategy.

The Realme is expected to unveil its 150W fast charging technology, which could include compatibility with Oppo's 160W fast charger. There is no official word on how quick it will be compared to the 120W rapid charging technology now in use. This technology, on the other hand, is said to be relatively slower than Xiaomi's 200W technology. It's worth noting that this isn't yet available for purchase.

The corporate entity plans to spend 70% of its resources on research and development under its 'Go Premium strategy'. According to the understanding of the corporate, fast charging has become a necessary function in today's world. The company hopes that the new charging technique will enable users to charge their smartphones quickly. The Realme also announced this week that the Narzo series of smartphones will be available in India on February 24.

In 2021, the business released a 125W UltraDART Flash charger to address the smartphone's battery life issues. As per the tech giant, the technology can keep the phone at a safe temperature of up to 40° C when charging. With the help of a 125W UltraDART charge with temperature control, a 5G smartphone may be fully charged in 20 minutes. The technology gives 33% of ultra-charging speed for three mins charge with multiple protocols compatibility.

