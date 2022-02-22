Just In
- 17 min ago ACL Championship Concludes In Goa: 20 Lakhs Cash Price For The Winner
- 1 hr ago Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Gaming Devices
- 2 hrs ago Tecno Spark 8C With AI Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Price, Features
- 3 hrs ago MSI GE66 Raider 11UG-417IN Review: Meant For Modern Gamers
Don't Miss
- Movies Bheemla Nayak Pre Release Business: Pawan Kalyan Starrer's Worldwide Theatrical Rights Sold For Rs 108 Crore?
- Lifestyle Dizziness And Its Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatments, Know More How Is It Different From Vertigo
- Education HPBOSE Scholarship 2022: HP Board Offers Merit Scholarships To Class 10, 12 Students
- News US mulls new sanctions against Russia today, decision in coordination with allies
- Sports India Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI: Kiwis sweep aside Indians to take 4-0 lead
- Finance Top 3 Private Sector Banks Offering 7% Returns On Recurring Deposits For Senior Citizens
- Automobiles Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition Spotted At Dealership: Similar To Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tamil Nadu
MWC 2022: Realme Bringing New Fast Charging Technology In Its 'Go Premium' Strategy
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is just around the corner. The trade fair will begin on February 28. The Realme will hold a press conference on the same day to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, exclusively the Realme GT2 Pro, for overseas markets.
Realme MWC 2022
The tech giant said that it will demonstrate a new charging method during the MWC 2022. The Realme's new fast-charging smartphone will be able to charge at a rate of 125W.
The new fast-charging technology will be unveiled on February 28, the first day of MWC 2022. This event will continue till March 3rd. While the company claims to have the fastest technology, no one knows what type of fast charging it will support. The tech giant has confirmed that the new quick charging technology will be a part of the business's 'Go Premium' strategy.
The Realme is expected to unveil its 150W fast charging technology, which could include compatibility with Oppo's 160W fast charger. There is no official word on how quick it will be compared to the 120W rapid charging technology now in use. This technology, on the other hand, is said to be relatively slower than Xiaomi's 200W technology. It's worth noting that this isn't yet available for purchase.
Realme's 125 UltraDART Flash Charger
The corporate entity plans to spend 70% of its resources on research and development under its 'Go Premium strategy'. According to the understanding of the corporate, fast charging has become a necessary function in today's world. The company hopes that the new charging technique will enable users to charge their smartphones quickly. The Realme also announced this week that the Narzo series of smartphones will be available in India on February 24.
In 2021, the business released a 125W UltraDART Flash charger to address the smartphone's battery life issues. As per the tech giant, the technology can keep the phone at a safe temperature of up to 40° C when charging. With the help of a 125W UltraDART charge with temperature control, a 5G smartphone may be fully charged in 20 minutes. The technology gives 33% of ultra-charging speed for three mins charge with multiple protocols compatibility.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999