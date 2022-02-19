Best Power Banks With Fast Charging Support To Buy In India In 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are looking for a good power bank for your day-to-day usage, this article would be very helpful for you. Power Bank plays an important role in our daily lives. It helps us to charge our devices while traveling. Now, you can easily get a power bank at an affordable price tag from brands like Realme, Mi, Ambrane, and many more.

Further, most of us check how fast it charges while buying a power bank. You might find it difficult to find the fast-charging power banks among several brands. To make your job easy, here we are enlisting the best fast charging Power Banks in 2022 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i 10000 mAh Power Bank Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs 10000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

18W Fast Charging

Dual output and input ports

Advanced 12 Layer chip protection

Smart power management

Micro-USB and Type C input port

6 months domestic warranty OPPO Power Bank 2 10000 mAh Power Bank Price: Rs. 2,284

Key Specs 30W Two-Direction Flash Charging

Worry-Free Charging with Multi-Protocol Compatibility

Dual Device Charging Supported by Massive 10000mAh Capacity Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh Power Bank Rs. 1,799

Key Specs 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

18W Fast Charging

Triple port output

Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C, Charging Time : 6.9 hours

Power Delivery

Advanced 12 Layer chip protection

Smart power management Realme Power Bank 2 10000 mAh Power Bank Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs 12W Two-Way Fast Charge and Recharge with Dual Output & Input ports

Dual Outputs Ports - Charge two devices at same time

Both USB-A Ports support a maximum power of 12W (5V-2.4A) for single port output

Low Current mode for mobile accessories - Double Press Power button to activate Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs Power-packed 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer 10000mAh capacity allows you to efficiently charge your devices multiple times. It can charge iPhone 12 - 2 times, OnePlus Nord - 1.5 times.

20W Fast Charging Output- Powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output for boosted charging speed, so that you always stay ahead in the league. It carries an extensive capacity to charge your mobile 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average.

20W Fast Charging Input - The powerbank itself can get charged in 4 to 5 hours as it has Power Delivery Technology which supports 20W fast charging input via Type C port.

Charge Multiple Devices - With 1 USB port and 1 Type C port for output, it can charge 2 devices at the same time.

Sleek and Stylish- Supremely modish and handy design makes it a style statement while its compact body makes it extremely travel-friendly at the same time.

Wide Compatibility- Compatible with all devices that can be charged via USB or Type C port. (Fast charging output is subject to the cable and charging capabilities of the device being charged.)

Power Delivery - It has 20W Power Delivery for both input and output- a fast charging technology, supported by certain devices, which delivers much higher levels of power than standard charging. Xiaomi PB200LZM 20000 mAh Power Bank Price: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs 20000mAh Li-Polymer Battery: Redmi Power Bank comes with high-density advanced Li-polymer batteries that makes it more durable and optimizes charging efficiency. It can charge Redmi K20 Pro - 3.5 times, iPhone XS - 4.7 times & Redmi Note 7 - 3.5 times

18W Fast Charging: The new Redmi Power Bank comes with 18W Fast Charging. It supports 5.1V/2.4A, 9V/ 2A MAX and 12V/1.5A MAX charging outputs that ensures efficient and quick charging for your devices

Classic Dual Port: Dual input ports (Micro-USB/USB-C) and Dual USB Output with smart charging - Redmi Power Bank intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device

Ergonomics at its Best: This power bank is crafted using high quality material and comes in classic black and white color. The anti-slip edge texture offers a great hand feel and prevents pesky falls and drops

12 Layers Circuit Protection: Mi Power Bank comes with advanced level of chipset protection that ensures protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge & discharge, etc

Two-way Quick Charge: The feature ensures faster charging for Power Bank and connected devices; Charging time: Approx 6.7 hours (18W charger, standard USB cable), Approx 10 hours ( 10W charger, standard USB cable)

Universal Compatibility: Now charge not just mobiles but tablets, BT speakers, earphones, headsets, fitness bands etc Zebronics ZEB-MD10000Q 10000 mAh Power Bank Price: Rs. 749

Key Specs 2 x USB Output, 1 x Type C PD Output

Type C & Micro USB Input

20W Rapid Charge

LED Indicator

Mobile/Tablet Compatible

Over Charge Protection

Overload Protection

Short Circuit Protection ZEBRONICS 20000 MAH POWER BANK Price: Rs. 1,370

Key Specs ZEB-MC20000 is a 20000mAH power bank that comes in a stylish leather finish.

It comes with a Micro USB input and Dual USB output with a blue port for fast charging, an LED indicator and more.

Battery capacity 20000mAh Charging time 10 - 11 hours

Blue USB port, Type C & Micro USB input

