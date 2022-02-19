Just In
Best Power Banks With Fast Charging Support To Buy In India In 2022
If you are looking for a good power bank for your day-to-day usage, this article would be very helpful for you. Power Bank plays an important role in our daily lives. It helps us to charge our devices while traveling. Now, you can easily get a power bank at an affordable price tag from brands like Realme, Mi, Ambrane, and many more.
Further, most of us check how fast it charges while buying a power bank. You might find it difficult to find the fast-charging power banks among several brands. To make your job easy, here we are enlisting the best fast charging Power Banks in 2022 in India.
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i 10000 mAh Power Bank
Price: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- 10000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
- 18W Fast Charging
- Dual output and input ports
- Advanced 12 Layer chip protection
- Smart power management
- Micro-USB and Type C input port
- 6 months domestic warranty
OPPO Power Bank 2 10000 mAh Power Bank
Price: Rs. 2,284
Key Specs
- 30W Two-Direction Flash Charging
- Worry-Free Charging with Multi-Protocol Compatibility
- Dual Device Charging Supported by Massive 10000mAh Capacity
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh Power Bank
Rs. 1,799
Key Specs
- 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
- 18W Fast Charging
- Triple port output
- Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C, Charging Time : 6.9 hours
- Power Delivery
- Advanced 12 Layer chip protection
- Smart power management
Realme Power Bank 2 10000 mAh Power Bank
Price: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- 12W Two-Way Fast Charge and Recharge with Dual Output & Input ports
- Dual Outputs Ports - Charge two devices at same time
- Both USB-A Ports support a maximum power of 12W (5V-2.4A) for single port output
- Low Current mode for mobile accessories - Double Press Power button to activate
Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging
Price: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Power-packed 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer 10000mAh capacity allows you to efficiently charge your devices multiple times. It can charge iPhone 12 - 2 times, OnePlus Nord - 1.5 times.
- 20W Fast Charging Output- Powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output for boosted charging speed, so that you always stay ahead in the league. It carries an extensive capacity to charge your mobile 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average.
- 20W Fast Charging Input - The powerbank itself can get charged in 4 to 5 hours as it has Power Delivery Technology which supports 20W fast charging input via Type C port.
- Charge Multiple Devices - With 1 USB port and 1 Type C port for output, it can charge 2 devices at the same time.
- Sleek and Stylish- Supremely modish and handy design makes it a style statement while its compact body makes it extremely travel-friendly at the same time.
- Wide Compatibility- Compatible with all devices that can be charged via USB or Type C port. (Fast charging output is subject to the cable and charging capabilities of the device being charged.)
- Power Delivery - It has 20W Power Delivery for both input and output- a fast charging technology, supported by certain devices, which delivers much higher levels of power than standard charging.
Xiaomi PB200LZM 20000 mAh Power Bank
Price: Rs. 1,599
Key Specs
- 20000mAh Li-Polymer Battery: Redmi Power Bank comes with high-density advanced Li-polymer batteries that makes it more durable and optimizes charging efficiency. It can charge Redmi K20 Pro - 3.5 times, iPhone XS - 4.7 times & Redmi Note 7 - 3.5 times
- 18W Fast Charging: The new Redmi Power Bank comes with 18W Fast Charging. It supports 5.1V/2.4A, 9V/ 2A MAX and 12V/1.5A MAX charging outputs that ensures efficient and quick charging for your devices
- Classic Dual Port: Dual input ports (Micro-USB/USB-C) and Dual USB Output with smart charging - Redmi Power Bank intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device
- Ergonomics at its Best: This power bank is crafted using high quality material and comes in classic black and white color. The anti-slip edge texture offers a great hand feel and prevents pesky falls and drops
- 12 Layers Circuit Protection: Mi Power Bank comes with advanced level of chipset protection that ensures protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge & discharge, etc
- Two-way Quick Charge: The feature ensures faster charging for Power Bank and connected devices; Charging time: Approx 6.7 hours (18W charger, standard USB cable), Approx 10 hours ( 10W charger, standard USB cable)
- Universal Compatibility: Now charge not just mobiles but tablets, BT speakers, earphones, headsets, fitness bands etc
Zebronics ZEB-MD10000Q 10000 mAh Power Bank
Price: Rs. 749
Key Specs
- 2 x USB Output, 1 x Type C PD Output
- Type C & Micro USB Input
- 20W Rapid Charge
- LED Indicator
- Mobile/Tablet Compatible
- Over Charge Protection
- Overload Protection
- Short Circuit Protection
ZEBRONICS 20000 MAH POWER BANK
Price: Rs. 1,370
Key Specs
- ZEB-MC20000 is a 20000mAH power bank that comes in a stylish leather finish.
- It comes with a Micro USB input and Dual USB output with a blue port for fast charging, an LED indicator and more.
- Battery capacity 20000mAh Charging time 10 - 11 hours
- Blue USB port, Type C & Micro USB input
