Realme Koi Launching On January 7: Expected Features, Price Details
Realme Watch S and the Pro variant launched a few days back in India and has received positive reviews. Additionally, Realme smartphones like the Realme Koi have been doing rounds of the rumor mill and are expected to be a premium mid-range smartphone. It looks like the smartphone could be debuting as early as January 7 in China.
Realme Koi Launching Soon
Realme Koi is the codename for the smartphone named Realme V15. The company has officially teased the launch set for January 7 on Weibo (as spotted by StuffListings). The upcoming Realme V15 would be the third smartphone under the Realme V series, which already includes the Realme V3 and the V5 5G smartphones.
Realme Koi Launch: What To Expect
This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Realme Koi. Previously, we got a glimpse of the upcoming device as the live images were leaked online. Also, the official renders released online sync with the leaked images. Going by this, we know the Realme Koi or V15 will flaunt a gradient finish for the rear panel with the 'Dare to Leap' tagline.
So yes, the Realme Koi (Realme V15) is launching in China on January 7.#Realme #RealmeKoi #RealmeV15 pic.twitter.com/jkUwyjN4ky— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 4, 2021
The rear panel images also confirm the Realme V15 will feature a triple-camera setup housed in a rectangular module. The company had teased '64MP AI camera' previously, which will be the primary sensor. Looking at the glossy finish on the rear panel, it hints at a plastic build paving way for an affordable 5G smartphone.
Other details tipped include the MediaTek Dimensity 8000U chipset with supports 5G network. The precise battery capacity is unknown, but it's rumored to include 50W fast charging support. Additionally, the upcoming Realme Koi is said to weigh around 176 grams, making it a relatively lightweight smartphone.
There are still many details missing. For one, we're unsure about the display size or its type. Moreover, information regarding the other camera sensors is also under wraps. With the launch just a few days away, we'll know more soon. Moreover, it'll also be interesting to see the price tag of the smartphone, especially because Realme has been teasing affordable 5G smartphones for a while now.
