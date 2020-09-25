Realme Narzo 20 First Sale Scheduled For September 28: Is It Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Narzo 20 is all set to go for sale in the country on September 28. The handset made its debut along with the Realme Narzo 20A and the Narzo 20 Pro. The Pro model has just finished its first sale today (September 25). Now, the Realme Narzo 20 sale is set for September 28 at 12 pm. The phone is already listed on Flipkart with the 'Notify Me' option. Customers can grab the handset via Flipkart, Realme.com, and some selected offline outlets.

Realme Narzo 20 Price In India, Sale Offers

The handset comes in two storage and color variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,499, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 11,499. The Realme Narzo 20 will be available for purchase in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

Customers can get various offers on the Realme Narzo 20 while buying it from Flipkart. The offers include a five percent discount on HSBC Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option and a five percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Besides, you can get two years of Discovery Plus premium Subscription at Rs. 299.

Is The Realme Narzo 20 Worth Buying?

Running the Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The company has used the gaming-centric octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC on the Realme Narzo 20. The chipset clubbed with powerful ARM Mali-G52 GPU which claims to offer exceptional gaming experience.

For battery, the handset packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of optics, you get a triple rear camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and lastly a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it features an 8MP front-facing camera.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include a fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, ambient light, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The handset can be a good choice under Rs. 12,000. You can get a gaming chipset that can also handle daily usage without any trouble, external storage expansion options, great camera features. The massive battery which claims to offer 43 hours of calling, 117 hours of music on a single charge.

