Realme Narzo 20 Pro At Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020; Price Starts At Rs. 13,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live offering various discounts on several smartphones. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is now available at a discount of Rs. 1,000. The handset made its debut in the country at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant comes with a tag of Rs. 16,999. The latest handset is offered in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price On Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

The phone will now cost Rs. 13,999 for the base model and the high-end variant is listed on the e-commerce site with a tag of Rs. 15,999. Further, you can get no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,500. The other offers include 10 percent off on Axis Bank Debit and Credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cash back with using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Besides, you can get up to Rs. 5,000 on exchange options. Notably, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will end on November 4.

Is Realme Narzo 20 Pro Worth Buying Under Rs. 15,000?

At the front, the handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. Running Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the handset comes with a 4,500 mAh battery along with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

For cameras, it has a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor. The main lens is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera. The front camera also supports AI Beauty, Front Panorama, Flip Selfie, Nightscape, and more. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro can be a good choice for those who are looking for fast charging, gaming-centric processor. Besides, features like 90Hz display, quad-lens makes it a good buy for an asking price of Rs. 13,999.

Best Mobiles in India