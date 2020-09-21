Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Watch Live Stream Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme Narzo 20 series will bring three new smartphones - Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Already, the company has been teasing these smartphones giving us a hint of their better battery life and high performance. In addition to the launch of the new smartphones, the company is also expected to launch the Realme UI 2.0 custom skin.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Live Stream

These smartphones will be launched today in India at 12:30 PM and will be live streamed via the company's social media handles and YouTube channel. Well, the Realme Narzo 20 series launch event will take place online due to the pandemic. And, interested fans can watch the live updates as the action unfolds by watching the live stream video embedded below.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Expected Price

Talking about the expected price in India, the Realme Narzo 20 series are likely to be priced around that of the Realme Narzo 10 series smartphones that went official earlier this year. Notably, the Realme Narzo 10 was launched starting from Rs. 11,999 whereas the Narzo 10A was priced starting from Rs. 8,499. Given that there was no Pro variant back then, we can expect it to be a premium model in the new lineup. Also, it is believed that all these Narzo 20 series phones will run Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

When it comes to the expected specifications of the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro, we have come across several reports. Recently, a tipster with a good track record revealed the complete specifications of these smartphones and we need to wait for further confirmation today.

