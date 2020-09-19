Realme Narzo 20 Pro India Price Revealed Ahead Of September 21 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to announce the Realme Narzo 20 series on September 21. The series will comprise three models including the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, and the Narzo 20A. Now, the price of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has been revealed ahead of its official. As per Flipkart advertisement, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will come with a starting price Rs. 16,999. The handset will go on sale soon and Flipkart has already confirmed some features of the handset.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Details

As per the teaser on Flipkart, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will pack a punch-hole display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Helio G95 chipset will handle the processing under its hood. The gaming-centric processor will offer a smooth gaming experience.

The main highlight of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be the 65W fast charging, which has been confirmed via Flipkart. If the leaked price of the handset turns to be true, then it will be the most affordable handset with 65W fast charging.

Recently, the handset has appeared in blue color, revealing the rear design. Further, the handset will pack a quad-camera module and sensors will be placed vertically at the top left corner. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage.

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A Details

Coming to the other two models, both are expected to pack a triple rear camera. For display, the handsets are said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display which will offer an HD+ resolution. The Realme Narzo 20A is expected to boot on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, while the Narzo 20 is said to pack the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Both handsets will get an additional storage expansion option. The handsets are said to come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

Best Mobiles in India