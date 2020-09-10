Realme Narzo 20 Series Storage, Color Variants Revealed: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme already confirmed the launch of the Narzo 20 series in IFA 2020 last week. The new series is expected to include the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro. Now, a tipster has revealed the storage and color variants of the Realme Narzo 20 series. However, other specifications of the series are still under wraps.

Narzo 20 Series Details

As per the leaked details, the Realme Narzo 20 will come in two storage configurations including the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. It is likely to get two color options such as Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20A is also said to offer two storage variants including the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The handset is said to come as the most affordable model under the series. It will also available in the same two color variants as the Realme Narzo 20.

Coming to the Pro model, it is expected to get two color options namely Black Ninja and White Knight shades. For storage, it said to be available in the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. However, the Realme Narzo 10 series does not include the Pro model.

According to the tipster, the variants of the series are for the Indian market. He further claims that the Realme Narzo 20 series is expected to launch in late September or early October.

What To Expect?

The features and price details are yet to be revealed. We expect more information will come to the fore in the coming days. However, the predecessor Realme Narzo 10 series comes under a budget-friendly price tag. So, we can expect the upcoming series will also fall under an affordable segment with more upgraded features.

