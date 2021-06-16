Realme Narzo 30 4G Design, Battery Details Revealed; 30W Dart Charging Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier today, we reported that the 4G variant of the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 4G has visited the Google Play Console listing. Now, a new leaked poster has confirmed the design and battery details of the Narzo 30 4G. The brand has already confirmed the India launch of the both 4G and 5G variants of the Realme Narzo 30 smartphone. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. There are rumors the brand will launch the smartphone on June 24 alongside a smart TV and earbuds.

Can confirm that Narzo 30 4G will sport 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart charge. Here’s a exclusive look at the offline poster, which confirms it will launch soon.

realme has already confirmed that Narzo 30 series will have 4G & 5G variants & one of them will use Dimensity 700 SoC. pic.twitter.com/37l7AxB6bv — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 16, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 4G Design And Battery Details

The leaked poster has been shared by tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter which shows the phone with a punch-hole display and a vertical camera array at the rear panel. Further, the poster confirms the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery along with 30W Dart charging. The phone is seen in two color variants - silver and blue.

Realme Narzo 30 4G Features: What We Know So Far

Going by the Google Play Console listing, the Realme Narzo 30 was spotted with the MediaTek MT6785 processor which is the codename for the Helio G95 processor. The listing also suggested the phone will come with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 480 nits peak brightness. The display and processor details make us believed that the Indian variant will have identical features as the international model.

To recall, the Narzo 30 was launched with 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 11 OS and has triple rear cameras for imaging. The sensors include a 48MP main lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor. The device also supports dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

On the other hand, the 5G model of the Realme Narzo 30 was announced as a rebranded version of the Realme 8 5G. So, the 5G model could offer a different set of features. However, we can't say for sure until the company confirms anything.

Moreover, the upcoming smartphone will join the existing Narzo 30A and the 30 Pro 5G models. Considering the other Realme 5G device price, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is also believed to be an affordable offering and the 4G model will cost cheaper than the 5G variant.

